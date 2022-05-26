Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): The No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev came back from two-sets-to-love down for the third time in his career, saving match point en route to victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Zverev outlasted Baez by 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted for three hours and 36 minutes. He booked a last-32 meeting with American world No.75 Brandon Nakashima, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

Later, Carlos Alcaraz bent at Roland Garros, but the 19-year-old Spaniard refused to break.

The sixth seed saved a match point in the fourth set and rallied from 0-3 in the fifth set to defeat countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 for a place in the third round in Paris.

Elsewhere, playing a match with his former coach Marian Vajda sat in his opponent's box was a new experience for Novak Djokovic but the world No.1 passed that psychological test with flying colors.

The Serbian defeated Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4) to move into the Roland-Garros third round.

The defending champion breezed past the 38th-ranked Molcan in two hours and 16 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to set up a third-round meeting with Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. (ANI)

