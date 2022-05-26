Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): Leylah Fernandez of Canada defeated Katerina Siniakova, the No.1-ranked doubles player in the second round of the French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

The Canadian needed one hour and 11 minutes to end Czech's Katerina Siniakova French open campaign by 6-3, 6-2. Fernandez will take on Belinda Bencic in the third round of the tournament.

Later, the 18-year-old Coco Gauff notched up a second-round win against Alison van Uytvanck to set a third-round clash with 46th-ranked Kanepi of Estonia.

Gauff had a tough second set against Uytvanck, but the American still moved past Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6(4) in a match which lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland defeated Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the second round of women's singles at the ongoing French Open 2022.

The Swiss player defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 in two straight sets. Bencic will now take on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the third round. (ANI)

