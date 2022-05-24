Paris [France], May 24 (ANI): The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advanced into the second round of the French Open 2022 men's doubles event on Tuesday.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop defeated French duo of Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and two minutes.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

Bopanna and Middelkoop started the match strongly as local wildcard entrants found themselves under huge pressure to take the first set. The second set saw the sixteenth seeded pair completely dominating the proceedings to take the match in straight sets.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on the winner of the match between Sebastian Baez-Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves and Andrey Golubev-Fabrice Martin, in the second round.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Advice to Son Arjun Tendulkar Regarding His Selection in Team.

On Wednesday, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka will clash with Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in the first round of the women's doubles. While Ramkumar Ramanathan and USA's Hunter Reese will face the German pair of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in their men's doubles opener. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)