New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A defensive rock for Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), Subhasish Bose has been a key figure as the Mariners (MBSG) push to become the first Indian Super League (ISL) side to retain the League Shield. While his defensive skills have always been top-notch, this season has seen him emerge as a serious attacking threat, especially from set-pieces, as per the official website of ISL.

The most notable factor in his transformation has been his increased involvement in set-piece situations. As teams in the ISL started to recognize the power of set-pieces, the Mariners' captain has found himself in the spotlight for his team, with a role that allows him to capitalize on his aerial prowess and strong positioning inside the box.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Under the guidance of Jose Molina, who has utilized set-piece strategies to great effect, Bose has been encouraged to make more attacking runs during dead-ball situations. His growth as an attacking threat has been an organic development in line with Mohun Bagan SG's philosophy of utilizing set-pieces to their advantage this season.

The sight of him celebrating after scoring has become a familiar one for Mohun Bagan SG fans. In fact, his tally of six goals this season is the highest ever scored by a defender in a single ISL campaign. This season alone, he has surpassed his total of four goals from the previous seven seasons combined.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mohun Bagan SG have scored 19 goals from dead-ball situations--more than any other team this season. That's two more than Odisha FC and just one short of becoming the outright all-time ISL record for most set-piece goals in a season.

Remarkably, all six of Bose's goals have come from set-piece situations--including three against rivals Mohammedan SC over two legs. He netted a brace in their recent meeting while scoring one and assisting one in their first outing against the Black and White Brigade.

The left-back was also on the scoresheet in their wins against NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC. Additionally, he scored in their 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the Furnace.

His ability to time his runs perfectly, outmuscle defenders, and attack the ball with precision has made him a nightmare for opposition defences during set-pieces. Whether it's towering headers from corners or pouncing on the second balls inside the box, Bose has become a major asset in front of goal.

His aerial dominance, ability to read the game, deceptive pace, composure on the ball, and pinpoint passing make him stand out among defenders. His leadership qualities have further strengthened Mohun Bagan SG's backline.

The 29-year-old has also benefited from strong partnerships with fellow defenders Alberto Rodriguez and Tom Aldred, who have scored four and three goals, respectively. Full-back Asish Rai and academy graduate Dippendu Biswas have also contributed significantly to the team's defensive solidity and attacking transitions.

With 13 goals scored by defenders this season, Mohun Bagan SG have set a new benchmark. This tally is five more than the previous record (eight goals), held by Chennaiyin FC (2017-18) and FC Goa (2019-20).

Bose's transformation from a reliable defender to a goal-scoring leader has not only highlighted his evolution but also provided Mohun Bagan SG with a significant attacking advantage. As Mohun Bagan SG try to inch closer to the Shield, their captain's impact at both ends of the pitch is proving decisive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)