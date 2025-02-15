Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): Hyderabad FC (HFC) interim head coach Shameel Chembakath underscored their second-half errors, which led to a 1-3 defeat against Odisha FC (OFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Stefan Sapic scored the opener for the visitors with a simple tap-in from a free-kick movement. Despite holding a 1-0 lead at the halftime break, the Yellow and Black (HFC) conceded two goals in the opening four minutes of the second half.

Hugo Boumous delivered an inch-perfect corner kick assist to Mourtada Fall to equalize, before scoring two minutes later to put the Kalinga Warriors (OFC) ahead. Rahim Ali further extended the lead for the hosts as Odisha FC secured a remarkable comeback victory on home turf.

This defeat marks Hyderabad FC's first loss away from home after leading at halftime.

Hyderabad FC created several clear-cut chances throughout the game, especially in the first 45 minutes, but failed to convert. Ramhlunchhunga and Cy Goddard generated numerous attacking moves from both flanks, but their efforts were off-target.

Chembakath rued defensive errors as Hyderabad FC conceded back-to-back goals early in the second half, despite having a slender first-half lead. He urged his players to remain attentive in the defensive organization while holding the lead.

"It was a good start in the first half, and conceding two goals in the five minutes (of the second half) is really disappointing. It's one of the things that we need to focus on in the coming matches," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from ISL.

"It's more important to know how to manage when you're leading. I think this is one of the things that we need to work on before we play against Mumbai City FC," he added.

Chembakath acknowledged Odisha FC's offensive versatility and underlined their strength in converting half-chances. He wanted his players to be more cautious while defending set-piece situations to get positive results.

"It's all about the set pieces, which we improved in the last few matches. And of course, when you're playing against an attacking threat team, if you give them a chance, they will punish you for sure," he explained, as quoted from ISL.

Odisha FC, with Boumous, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Rahim Ali, created numerous attacks from both flanks in the second half. Hyderabad FC allowed more space to the visitors in their own half, resulting in conceding goal-scoring chances.

Speaking in context, Chembakath remarked, "That is one of the things. They were overloading more on the wings; that is one of their playing styles, and we couldn't stop them in such moments."

"I think we need to work on how we manage the situation in the deep plays. But you know, every team will punish you when you make errors. So, we need to concentrate more on not making mistakes," he further added. (ANI)

