Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Deaflympics gold medallist shooter Dhanush Srikanth and ISSF World Cup star Surabhi Bhardwaj were on Saturday felicitated by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and his Gun For Glory Shooting Academy (GFG).

Also felicitating the two shooters from Telangana was Niranjan Reddy, the first coach Narang, for bringing glory to the country with their excellent performances in the international arena.

Dhanush, who is the current Asian champion, clinched two gold medals in 10m air rifle category at the recently concluded 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil.

Surabhi won a silver medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Both Dhanush and Surabhi, who have gone through a lot of hardships, shared their journey of reaching the elite level in shooting.

The shooters expressed how the support of Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) and Gun For Glory Shooting Academy helped them train under top coaches and get access to the latest shooting equipment.

The shooters are products of Narang's project and GNSPF's flagship programme called Project Leap in association with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Through the project athletes are offered 100 per cent scholarship for their training needs.

Surabhi is part of the current Project Leap programme, while Dhanush and Esha Singh are Project Leap alumni.

Narang praised the state government's initiative to felicitate World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen of Hyderabad, and hoped that the state government also boosts the morale of other achievers from the state.

"We are delighted to know that the government has recently felicitated boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh.

"We hope that Dhanush, who has won 2 gold medals at Deaflympics, which is at par with Olympic Games, and also with Surabhi Bhardwaj who has won an individual medal in the same tournament as Esha Singh, also get the same honour by our Chief Minister and the State government," Narang said.

