Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, offering prayers along with his family.

Sachin was accompanied by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, and daughter Sara as the family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at one of the city's most famous pandals.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

The Tendulkar family's visit drew significant attention from fans and devotees, many of whom gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend as he joined the celebrations.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games. He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already begun across the country, with celebrities also joining in the festivities.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

