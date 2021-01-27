Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], January 27 (ANI): After meeting BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Vaishali Dalmiya -- daughter of former BCCI chief Jagmohan Dalmiya -- on Wednesday informed the media that the former India captain is "perfectly alright" and he will be released from the hospital soon.

Ganguly went for a checkup of his cardiac situation on Wednesday and his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

"He is perfectly alright. I spoke to him he is good, he is looking quite relaxed. He is not at all uncomfortable. The doctors were there. They are monitoring him. He is looking quite healthy and I hope everything is going to be okay," Vaishali told reporters here.

"Doctors are doing some tests and after that, he will be released soon. He is the number one person in West Bengal and anything happens to him, the doctors take special care of him," she added.

Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said that there was nothing to worry about and it is a routine visit.

"There is no complication, it is a routine visit," the source had told ANI.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

On January 6, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu had explained while informing the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. (ANI)

