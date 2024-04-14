New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): JK Tyre's Gaurav Gill showcased a strong performance in the Rally of Otago, securing a top-three finish on day 1. He maintained his third position consistently until stage 10. However, an unexpected challenge in stage 11 forced him to withdraw from the race.

Gaurav Gill and his New Zealand-based co-driver, Jared Hudson, were piloting a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car when, at the 7.2 Km mark in Special Stage 11 (SS11), the car hit a pothole, causing a suspension issue. Despite their attempts to fix the car, the duo was forced to withdraw from the race. Apart from this technical setback, Gill demonstrated a strong performance throughout the rally, showcasing his dedication to the sport.

The Otago Rally is among the most historic rally events in the world and has been held every year since 1976. This year, the rally has drawn a field of 117 cars, the largest in four years. A customary mix of challenging sections comprise the 16 special stages that make up the rally. The stages consist of fast, flowing open public roads, blind brows and gravel-strewn sections, which offer a unique challenge.

This was Gaurav's maiden outing in the Otago Rally and his entry was also backed by Indian businessman Vamcy Merla, who is also a promoter of the rally. (ANI)

