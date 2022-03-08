Berlin [Germany], March 8 (ANI): Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the next round of the women's singles at the ongoing German Open, here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 2, Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7, in a match that lasted for 32 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash.

Srikanth stood better off Leverdez 21-10, 13-21, 21-7, here at court 2 in a match that lasted for 48 minutes.

Later in the day, shuttler Saina Nehwal will be going up against Spain's Clara Azurmendi in her women's singles' game while Prannoy HS be facing Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. (ANI)

