Frankfurt, Sep 14 (AP) German soccer player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks after a disciplinary hearing.

Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out Alongside Team Manchester United Ahead of UCL 2021-22 Tie Against Young Boys (Watch Video & See Pics).

“The (German soccer federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here,” said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing.

“Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed.”

Also Read | On This Day in 2007: India Defeated Pakistan Via Bowl-Out in T20 World Cup.

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction.

The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)