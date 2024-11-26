Jeddah, Nov 26 (PTI) Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is now the mentor of reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, has defended the team's strategy of "going all out" for Venkatesh Iyer to keep the "core" of the IPL championship-winning side intact.

Seen as a potential captaincy candidate for KKR, Venkatesh's acquisition has sparked some criticism over why he wasn't retained if leadership was part of the team thinktank's plan for him.

"Getting Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) was one of the main priorities for us, as you could see, we went all out for him," said Bravo, a four-time IPL winner at Chennai Super Kings.

"It's good that we have 90 per cent of the players from the championship-winning team. That in itself is a positive sign.

"It's important to keep your core because when you have to build from scratch, it becomes complicated to make combinations and all."

"We started planning while I was in Trinidad. We had come with a proper plan, the players we wanted to target," added Bravo, who will be in charge of all the franchises of the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues.

At a staggering Rs 23.75 crore, the 29-year old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, who has represented India in nine T20Is and two ODIs, emerged as the third most expensive player at the two-day IPL mega auction that concluded here on Monday.

Only Rishabh Pant (Lucknow, Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Punjab, Rs 26.75 crore) were ahead of Venkatesh on the list of most expensive players as he even eclipsed experienced Indian batter KL Rahul, a former Lucknow Super Giants captain, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

Bravo was also excited that KKR roped in fiery pacer Umran Malik.

"The pace at which he operates, I always admire him -- his work ethic, energy and all. Happy that we're able to nail him down."

KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore added: "The way the retention rules are set up, the RTM rules, the salary caps, marquee players, and the two-day auction -- this was definitely more demanding, for sure. Quite nerve-wracking because of the nuances.

"The think tank's unanimous view was to maintain the structure, which we have done. In certain areas, we have also improved and upgraded. Hopefully, it will continue to work well."

Mysore also highlighted the value Rovman Powell would bring to the Kolkata Knight Riders setup, emphasising his extensive experience and leadership qualities.

"Rovman Powell, over the years, we have seen what he has done in the CPL, other leagues, and, of course, the IPL as well. He's highly experienced, leads West Indies -- that leadership experience, captaincy, and what he has achieved -- all of it put together makes him really, really special. Great to have him in the side."

