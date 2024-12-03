Adelaide, Dec 3 (PTI) The legendary Adam Gilchrist has advised the beleaguered Australian batters to stay longer at the crease to nullify the threat posed by the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack in the pink-ball second Test here.

The swashbuckling former keeper-batter also backed the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne to regain form.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Contemplates Replacement for Irreplaceable Harry Kane Ahead of German Cup 2024-25 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

After Bumrah scythed through the Australian batting line-up, taking eight wickets including a five-for in the first innings at Perth, Gilchrist advised the hosts to "weather the storm".

Steve Smith and Labuschagne, the team's two batting mainstays, flopped in he series opener and that did not help Australia's cause.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch PAK vs ZIM Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

"Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you're probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you're on the wrong side of it," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine's Wide World of Sports.

"He just couldn't find a way to score and maybe that's what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do.

"It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward."

Queenslander Labuschagne has been struggling for runs in recent months and now finds himself under immense pressure to retain his place in the side.

Gilchrist attributed Labuschagne's poor run of form to conditions and the quality of bowlers in the opposition camp, and didn't see it as a technical issue.

"I'm sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act," Gilchrist said of Labuschagne.

"He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years."

The former star added, "Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill — you don't lose that edge — (and) certainly not in a short space of time."

Gilchrist's urged Labuschagne to "trust your training, get out there, see the ball and play it."

The second Test, a day/night affair, will begin on Friday at Adelaide Oval.

India lead the five-match series following their 295-run victory in the opener at Perth last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)