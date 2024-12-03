Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Pakistan and Zimbabwe meet in the second of the three-match T20I series. The Green Shirts won the opening T20I convincingly by 57 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series. The visitors will now be eyeing to seal the series in this fixture. Meanwhile, for PAK vs ZIM live streaming online and TV telecast details, scroll down. Pakistan Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha To Captain As PCB Announces Unchanged Playing XI.

In the first T20I in response to Pakistan’s 165, Zimbabwe managed only 108 runs. Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem picked three wickets each to help their side to victory. Apart from the spin duo, Haris Rauf chipped in with two wickets as well. With the bat, Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan Niazi shared an unbeaten 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take Pakistan to a decent total.

When is PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which has hosted all the PAK vs ZIM matches on this tour. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel. For the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 viewing option online, read below. Is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs ZIM Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action.

