Wellington [New Zealand], November 30 (ANI): Glenn Phillips and top-order batting partner Devon Conway will feature for New Zealand in the two upcoming 'unofficial Tests' against the West Indies A, and Pakistan, respectively.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham have also been named in New Zealand A squad for 'unofficial Test' against Pakistan slated to begin in Queenstown from December 10. T20 regulars Ish Sodhi and Tim Seifert too are included for both matches.

Selector Gavin Larsen made it clear this was an opportunity for players to show their Test credentials.

"We're delighted to be naming such strong squads to take on West Indies A and Pakistan. It really does highlight the talent depth we currently have and underlines our intentions to look at a wide group of potential Test players over this NZ A season," Larsen said in an official statement.

Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

"To have guys in red-hot form like Glenn, Devon and Lockie is a bonus and I know they'll be keen to prove what they can do in the longest form of the game," said Larsen.

New Zealand A will lock horns with West Indies on Thursday at Mount Maunganui while the four-day Test with Pakistan will begin from December 10. (ANI)

