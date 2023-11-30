Sylhet [Bangladesh], November 30 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was purportedly seen applying saliva on the ball on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and the Kiwis on Thursday according to ESPNcricinfo.

The incident took place during the 34th over when Phillips applied saliva on the ball after bowling the first delivery of the over. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel didn't intervene or react when the incident took place.

Also Read | Star Footballer Neymar’s Flirty Texts With OnlyFans Model Aline Farias Allegedly Leaked After Break Up With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

Asked about the incident, an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo that it was up to match officials to "deal with on-field incidents, and we don't give statements".

Law 41.3 of the game, updated and put into effect on October 1, 2022, states, "When cricket resumed following the onset of Covid-19, playing conditions were written in most forms of the game stating that applying saliva to the ball was no longer permitted. MCC's research found that this had little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting. Players were using sweat to polish the ball, and this was equally effective."

Also Read | ‘Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Were Crying After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Loss Against Australia’ Reveals Ravi Ashwin.

"The new Laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball. Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball," it adds.

In the post-match press conference, Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal stated that they were aware of the "incident and had seen the footage."

He added that the team management even "informed the fourth umpire" of the incident.

Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the opening Test in Chittagong, Mominul scalped two in a single over to end New Zealand's first innings for a score of 310.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten ton put the Tigers in control as they ended the day at 212-3, leading by 205 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)