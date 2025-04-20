Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI): Telugu Cheetahs, Punjabi Tigress and Tamil Lioness registered wins here in the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) as women's matches began on Saturday. The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) had commenced with men's matches on Friday.

The League will run for 13 days, with the final schedule for April 30 here at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University. On Saturday, women's matches enthralled the fans. It is for the first time that women's players (International and Indian) were playing together the game of Kabaddi.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), being organised by Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), has brought together a truly international lineup, featuring players from across the globe. Athletes from Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Hungary, Norway, Poland, England, Taiwan, Germany, and India are showcasing their skills and passion for kabaddi.

In the first match on Saturday, Telugu Cheetahs outclassed Marathi Falcons 42-28 in a dominant display on Saturday. With 24 raid points, two super raids, and six all-out points, the Cheetahs took full control of the game.

Marathi Falcons showed resistance with three super tackles, but lacked offensive spark. Telugu's balanced attack and solid defence ensured a comfortable victory in this opening women's clash

In the second match, Punjabi Tigress roared to a commanding 41-21 win over Bhojpuri Leopardess in their opening women's clash. With 22 raid points and 13 tackle points, the Tigress dominated both ends of the mat. Their six all-out points proved decisive. Bhojpuri Leopardess struggled to gain momentum, managing only 12 raid points, as the Tigress cruised to a convincing 20-point victory.

In the third and final match on Saturday, Tamil Lioness dominated the mat with a commanding 44-18 win over Haryanvi Eagles in the women's category of GI-PKL. With 24 raid points and 14 tackle points, the Lioness were unstoppable, also securing six all-out points.

Despite two super tackles from the Eagles, the Tamil side maintained control throughout, showcasing exceptional teamwork and tactical brilliance to seal a massive victory.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles

Each day will feature three high-voltage matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten HD, Sony Sports Ten SD and FanCode.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semifinals on April 28 and the women's semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

The action in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) continues on April 20 with three thrilling men's encounters lined up. Telugu Panthers will take on Tamil Lions in a battle of southern grit, followed by Punjabi Tigers locking horns with the strong Marathi Vultures. The final clash of the day will see Bhojpuri Leopards face off against the formidable Haryanvi Sharks. (ANI)

