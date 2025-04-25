Arlington (US), Apr 25 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas, the Dubai-born golfer with an Indian connection, enjoyed a good start and was placed tied sixth with a score of 5 under par after 12 holes at the Veritex Bank Championships on the Korn Ferry Tour here.

The first round was suspended early due to a lack of visibility.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

Rick Lamb took the lead after a blinding first round of 11-under.

Thomas had six birdies and a bogey in his first nine, which was the back nine of the course, the Texas Rangers Golf Club, with the front nine having five birdies and a bogey for a 32.

Also Read | El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Final Winners Ahead of Spanish Knockout Cup 2024-25 Summit Clash.

On the second nine he has played only three holes and picked one birdie.

Thomas is a winner on the PGTI, and he won the Coimbatore Open 2024. Thomas has made the cut in four of the eight events he has played this year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Thomas had a top 10 finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic which was won by Sudarshan Yellamaraju.

When play was suspended in Texas Yellamaraju was yet to start his first round.

Rick Lamb put on an impressive display as he shot 11 under par with a score of 60 for the day. The leader picked 11 birdies with five coming on the front nine and the remaining six on the back nine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)