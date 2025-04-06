Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Gujarat Titans produced an incisive bowling display to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Mohammed Siraj starred with figures of 4/17 from his four overs, while Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/24) scalped two wickets each.

For SRH, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 while Henrich Klaasen made 27.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 152 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 31; Mohammed Siraj 4/17).

