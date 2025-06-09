New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Subsequent to the meetings with Commonwealth Sport team, the delegation led by Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi met Catherine West, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and discussed potential areas of collaboration in the areas of sports, health and infrastructure.

The delegation also invited West to plan a visit to Gujarat to further deepen the collaboration and engagement between the UK and Gujarat.

The delegation also held a comprehensive discussion with the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at Loughborough University. The delegation discussed 4 specific areas of collaboration with the officials of the University, including sports curriculum development from academic perspective with specific emphasis on faculty and student exchange, development of sports coaches, sports events management and podium strategy for specific sports in the state.

The delegation also invited the officials to visit Gujarat to study the sports ecosystem and evaluate the possibility of opening a city campus in Ahmedabad.

The delegation members also visited the O2 Arena and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to understand various multi-use options for sports infrastructure facilities, including promotion of 'concert economy towards creating economic impact of live music events, including concerts and festivals.

The delegation also studies various sustainability features used in the design of sports infrastructure at these facilities.

The meeting is a part of ongoing efforts to deepen understanding around the Commonwealth Games 2030 bid framework.

The delegation also constituted representatives from Commonwealth Games Association India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, according to a release from the HM Office, Gujarat.

The proposals are expected to be submitted by August 31, and a decision on the selection of the host city shall be made by Commonwealth Sport in November. (ANI)

