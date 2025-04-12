Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The Kiwi all-rounder, who has returned home, "sustained a groin injury during the IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6," the Titans said in a statement.

While Phillips has not been part of GT's playing XI all season, he was on as a substitute fielder in the game against SRH.

The injury occurred in the final over of the powerplay during SRH's inning. Phillips, who was stationed at point, chased down a shot from Ishan Kishan. But as he threw the ball back, he appeared to overstretch his groin and collapsed to the ground in pain.

Phillips then is hobbled off the field with some assistance from other from the GT camp.

Phillips is the second player from the Gujarat Titans' camp to have returned home. Earlier, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada left the team to go back home owing to personal reasons.

