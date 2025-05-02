Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Titans posted 224 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Friday.

Invited to bat, skipper Shubman Gill scored a 38-ball 76 before Jos Buttler slammed 64 off 37 deliveries.

Jaydev Unadkat picked three wickets in the last over.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans 224 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 76, Jos Buttler 64; Jaydev Unadkat 3/35).

