Panaji (Goa) [India], February 4 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was feeling disappointed after his side's 1-1 draw with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday.

The Mariners took an early lead in the game with a goal from David Williams in the 9th minute but MCFC equalised the score following an own goal by Pritam Kotal.

"Today, in my opinion, we had a lot of problems. You have chances to get three points and then, we don't get three points. It is a problem. The own goal is okay but, I think we have a lot of chances to win the game today," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"At the moment, to be honest, it's difficult to prepare the line-up, I think like all the teams. We have a lot of injured players and Liston Colaco plays for the first time after 15 days. It's very difficult but when the team tries to play and press and they continue on this line, for me, I'm very happy but to be honest, it is a pleasure when the players, in difficult circumstances like all the clubs, try to work and it is necessary to support them," he added.

The head coach further refrained himself from talking about his plans regarding the clash against Hyderabad FC.

"I have a plan of course but I cannot talk about it because it's my plan and my intention is to try and prepare the plan for the next game," said the head coach.

This result takes the Islanders up the ISL table to 6th and within a point of the semi-final spots. While ATKMB remain in 5th place, level on points with 3rd-placed Kerala Blasters FC, on the basis of their goal difference. (ANI)

