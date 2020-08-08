Silverstone, Aug 8 (AP) Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice ahead of qualifying later Saturday for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion, who was quickest at Silverstone on Friday, saw off Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.163 seconds.

Also Read | ENG 55/1 in 22 Overs (Target 277) | England vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 1st Test Day 4: Dominic Sibley, Joe Root Take Hosts Forward.

Lando Norris finished third for McLaren ahead of the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same circuit last weekend.

Also Read | CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Hulkenberg, deputizing for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, finished 0.635 seconds behind Hamilton, with teammate Lance Stroll just behind in fifth. Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who had an engine failure in practice on Friday, ended the running a lowly 12th, 1.2 seconds off Hamilton's pace. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)