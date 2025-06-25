Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Riding on their all-round show, Harbour Diamonds edged out Shrachi Rarh Tigers by 18 runs and became the first team to enter the semifinals of the Bengal Pro T20 League here on Wednesday.

Harbour Diamonds completed their league stage engagements with 10 points from seven games, having won five matches.

Put in to bat after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side contest due to rain, Harbour Diamonds managed 87/8, thanks to contributions from Abhishek Raman (32 off 15 balls) and Rahul Prasad (16 not out off 7).

Pritam Chakraborty (3/16) and Ravi Kumar (3/19) stood out with the ball for Rarh Tigers while Ayan Bhattacharya claimed two wickets.

Despite a fighting 33 by Gaurav Chauhan, Rarh Tigers fell short and were stopped at 69/5.

Balkesh Yadav bagged two wickets for Harbour Diamonds.

Mamata powers Sobisco Smashers Malda in women's league

=======================================

Dhara Gujjar's unbeaten 52-ball 73 went in vain as Mamata Kisku (47 off 30 and 1/38) dished out a brilliant all-round show to power Sobisco Smashers Malda to a four-wicket victory over Adamas Howrah Warriors in the Bengal Pro T20 League women's competition.

Asked to bat, Adamas Howrah Warriors scored 154/5 in 20 overs. Ankita Chakraborty (35) and Priyanka Prasad (31) also chipped in with crucial runs.

Nandini Biswas, Mamata and Jeni Parvin bagged a wicket each for Malda.

Chasing 155, Sobisco Smashers Malda got the job done in in 19.5 overs.

Besides Mamata, Hrishita Basu (26), Aruna Barman (23) and Sneha Mahato (23) made vital contributions in the run chase.

For Howrah, Shrayosi Aich, Aradhya Kumari Tiwary, Dhara and Priyanka took a wicket each.

