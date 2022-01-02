Panchkula, Jan 2 (PTI) Harley XI won the second edition of the HAP Cup, a four-side T20 tournament for differently-abled cricketers, held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here.

In the final, Harley XI defeated Ravi XI by 62 runs.

Yogendera Bhadoria of Harley XI was adjudged man of the match for scoring crucial 67 runs at 49 balls with seven boundaries and a six, a media statement issued by the organisers said on Sunday.

The tournament was organised by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) in association with Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and International Celebrity Cricket League (ICCL).

Recently, the BCCI had formed the Disabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

Ravikant Chauhan, one of the three members of the BCCI's constituted committee for the differently-abled cricket, said, "I am thankful to the BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) for bringing the differently-abled cricketers under their fold."

