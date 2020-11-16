Trent Bridge [UK], November 16 (ANI): England county cricket club Nottinghamshire on Monday announced that bowler Harry Gurney has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 34-year-old's new white-ball deal will see him spend his tenth summer at Trent Bridge, having won three trophies since his arrival in 2012.

"I was glued to the TV as the boys got over the line at Edgbaston - for me, they were clearly the best team in the competition," Gurney said in an official statement.

"It was quite inspiring to watch them go about their business - and, if anything, it made me hungrier to come back and try to win it with them next year," he added.

Gurney missed the Green and Golds' victorious Vitality Blast campaign in 2020 through injury, but the experience of time on the sidelines has only served to redouble his hunger for success.

"2020 has ended up being a bit of an enforced sabbatical for me, but I feel rested, refreshed, and ready to power through the next phase of my rehab to get ready for 2021," said Gurney.

Gurney has made 237 all-format appearances for Notts, taking 468 wickets. His eight global white-ball titles include the Royal London One-Day Cup and T20 Blast with Notts in 2017, alongside the Yorkshire Bank 40 crown back in 2013. (ANI)

