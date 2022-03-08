London [UK], March 8 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has moved above Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on the all-time Premier League top scorers list with two goals against Everton on Monday.

The Spurs' marksman has now scored 176 Premier League goals and is only one behind Chelsea great Frank Lampard who is currently the manager of Everton.

On Monday, Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved three points outside the top four with their biggest win of the season, beating struggling Everton 5-0 in the Premier League.

"It is all about getting those chances and I am always confident I am going to hit the target," Kane told Sky Sports. "I always try to keep the ball low. Hard work and practice, it is no secret," he added.

"Thierry was one of the greatest strikers we have seen, so it is nice to go above him in the scorers' list and hopefully they keep coming."

Above Kane on the all-time top-scores list are former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who netted 184 times for the club; while the podium is composed of Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (204) and Alan Shearer, who scored 260 goals between 1992 and 2006 for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. (ANI)

