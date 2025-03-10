Panchkula, Mar 10 (PTI) Haryana and Jharkhand will meet in the Division A final after both sides won their respective semifinal matches in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Monday.

Haryana defeated Mizoram 4-0 in the first semifinal with Sonam (41st minute), Monika (42nd), Manisha (47th) and captain Rani (57th) scoring a goal each.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: Get ACL Round of 16 Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

In the other semi-final match, Jharkhand prevailed over Maharashtra 3-2 in the shootout after they were locked goal-less in the regulation time.

Rajni Kerketta, captain Albela Rani Toppo and Shammy Bara scored for Jharkhand in the shootout while Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar and Preeti found the target for Maharashtra.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Creates New Record, Registers Over 90 Crore Views On JioHotstar.

The final will be held on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)