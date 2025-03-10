India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final and won the title for the third time in their history. A sensational performance from them saw them win the championship unbeaten and with conviction. Fans and the cricketers were elated after they won back-to-back ICC title. The India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match also set a new record on streaming platform JioHotstar, shattering global records with over 6.1 crore concurrent viewers, according to their LinkedIn post. This marks the highest number of people watching a live event simultaneously, the platform added. Hardik Pandya Recreates His Iconic Pose of Khaby Lame After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

According to a report from Moneycontrol.com, the ICC Champions Trophy final match has broken the previous record held by ICC World Cup 2023 which recorded 5.9 crore concurrent viewers. It recorded over 90 crore views on the streaming platform, which is a lot higher than the 60 Crore for the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game earlier in the tournament. The viewership had a surge during India's batting and the thrilling chase they completed to win the title. Towards the end of New Zealand's innings, the views touched 39.7 crore.

When India needed 40 runs from 36 balls in the 44th over, the views touched 78 Crore. As KL Rahul hit a much needed six, the views shot up to 78.5 crore. Immediately after Hardik Pandya joined in and landed a massive blow with the viewership going up to 79.6 Crore. When India needed 11 runs off 15 deliveries following Hardik's wicket, they were much closer to victory and the views were now up 82.2 Crore. Views surged to 83.2 crore when India needed five runs from 11 balls and climbed to 83.8 crore when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning boundary. India’s victory took the viewership numbers to 84.5 crore. Shubman Gill Poses With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Bed, India National Cricket Team Vice-Captain Writes 'Woke Up Like This' (See Post).

The India-Pakistan match on Star Sports TV channel was watched by an unprecedented 20.6 crore viewers, which made it the second most watched cricket match in BARC's (Broadcast Audience Research Council, a television audience measurement firm) history, outside of the World Cup matches, according to data shared by Star Sports. Views on the over-the-top (OTT) platform are not unique and include multiple views by the same person. The India vs Pakistan group stage match recorded 60.2 crore views while India's semi-final against Australia got 66.9 crore views.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).