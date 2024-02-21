Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally on Wednesday announced that a BMW car to each player and Rs 1 crore cash prize to the team will be given to the Hyderabad side if they win the Ranji Elite Trophy in next three years.

Currently, the Ranji Trophy works on a relegation system. 32 teams have been divided in four groups of eight each, collectively known as the 'Elite category' while six other teams are playing in the 'Plate' group. The bottom two teams of the each Elite-level group will get relegated to 'Plate' category for next season while the 'Plate' level finalists will get promoted to 'Elite' category next season.

Hyderabad is currently playing in the 'Plate' group, topping the table with five wins in five matches and 35 points so far. They recently won the 'Plate' level final against Meghalaya, which has earned them a spot in 'Elite' category for the season 2024-25.

Jagan Mohan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "BMW CAR TO EACH PLAYER & 1 Cr cash Reward to Team. If the team wins the Ranji Elite Trophy in the Next 3 years. @hydcacricket @BCCI@JayShah @sachin_rt @DHONIism @IPL @srhfansofficial @CSKFansOfficial."

https://twitter.com/jaganmohanraoa/status/1759920433078718878?s=48

Hyderabad has won the Ranji Trophy twice in its history, in the 1936-37 and 1986-87 seasons. They have also ended as runners-up in the 1942-43, 1964-65 and 1999-2000 season.

Tanmay Agarwal ended up as the top run-scorer for Hyderabad in this Ranji season, scoring 765 runs in seven matches and eight innings at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 366.

Spinner Tanay Thyagarajan ended up as Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker, taking 56 wickets in seven matches, with the best bowling figures of 7/63. He took seven five-wicket hauls in the ongoing Ranji season. (ANI)

