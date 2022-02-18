Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) Wicketkeeper Het Patel hit a patient 72 off 139 balls to keep Gujarat in the hunt for a crucial first innings lead against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh, which started at the overnight score of 235 for 7, were bundled out for 274 in 96.3 overs. In reply, Gujarat ended the day at 244 for 6, thanks to Het Patel's vital knock, in which he slammed eight fours and a lone six.

Gujarat still trail by 30 runs at the SCA stadium.

At one stage, Gujarat were reeling at 167 for 5 as their top-order faltered despite decent contributions from skipper Priyank Panchal and Manprit Juneja.

Het Patel found an able partner in Karan Patel (40 not out; 8x4), as the two forged a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Het Patel was the more aggressive one, while Karan Patel played his part to perfection.

But when it looked like the duo would take their team past MP's total, Gaurav Yadav trapped Het Patel in front of the wicket, as Gujarat lost their sixth wicket for 237.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat lost opener Kathan Patel (3) and one-down Bhargav Merai (4) cheaply, as they were reeling at 35 for 2.

Skipper Priyank Panchal hit 52 (9x4) while seasoned campaigner Manprit Juneja made 53 as MP bowlers, led by pacer Ishwar Chandra Pandey (3/50), kept striking at regular intervals.

When the stumps were drawn, Karan Patel had Roosh Kalaria (6 not out) for company.

Brief Scores:

Madhya Pradesh 274 all out (Shubham Sharma 92, Rajat Patidar 54; Arzan Nagwaswalla 5/59, Roosh Kalaria 2/52) against Gujarat 244/6 (Het Patel 72, Manprit Juneja 53; Ishwar Pandey 3/50, Gourav Yadav 2/59). Gujarat trail by 30 runs.

At Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, Ground C:

Meghalaya: 148 all out (Punit Bist 93, Kishan Lyngdoh 26; Edhen Tom 4/41, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 3/34) versus Kerala 454 for 8 (Rahul P 147, Rohan Kunnummal 107, Vathsal 76 not out; Chirag Khurana 3/106, Md Nafees 2/48). Kerala lead by 306 runs.

