Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday named a 28-member probables group for the final phase of preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held in South Africa from April 1.

The four-week preparatory camp began here on Tuesday and will end on March 26 before the team leaves for South Africa.

Talking about the final phase of preparations, women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "The players have remained committed in their pursuit of leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in South Africa.

"The group underwent a camp in Bengaluru over the past few weeks and will now move to Bhubaneswar where we will go through our final preparations. It is going to be exciting couple of weeks and I am sure watching the Pro League games their senior compatriots are playing will also be a good learning for the juniors."

The Probables:

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo.

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale, Neelam.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nikita Toppo.

Forwards: Rutuja Pisal, Annu, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Soreng.

