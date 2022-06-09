London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Following his side's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's, England Test Captain said that the energy brought by newly-appointed head coach Brendon McCullum has been a lift for everyone.

England will be looking forward to continuing their good run under Stokes-McCullum in the second Test against New Zealand.

"It was fantastic. Obviously coming into the second game with a win under our belts straight away, with me captain and Brendon as coach, it is better than losing. One of the great things I have found about the last couple of weeks is genuinely just how much fun it has been. Sometimes the pressures of being an international cricketer, of delivering performances on a weekly basis, can get challenging," Stokes said to Sky Sports.

"But we are playing for England and, when you play for your country, first and foremost the thing is to make sure you have as much fun as you can. The energy that Baz has brought, it has almost been a lift for everyone. It has been great having his enthusiasm and energy around the group," he added.

England will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from June 10 onwards.

England had won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets. An unbeaten 115* by Joe Root had powered the side to the win, starting off Stokes-McCullum Era with a bang. England was given a target of 277.

Earlier, batting first, New Zealand was bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and was bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead.

In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) turned the match on their head and performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285/10. This helped set up a target of 277 for England.

England playing eleven for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. (ANI)

