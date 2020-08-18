New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh condoled the demise of Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as a "great loss."

The legendary classical vocalist passed away at the age of 90 on Monday.

"My condolences on the demise of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj ji. I recall his melodious and mesmerising voice as he once performed a soulful rendition of our National Anthem. His passing is a great loss to our nation. Prayers and strength for the family," Yuvraj tweeted.

Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

