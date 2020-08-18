Rohit Sharma is likely to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 for his excellent performance in the Cricket World Cup 2019 and amount of runs that the Hitman scored in the last cricketing calendar. Owing to this, the reports say that the Hitman could be bestowed with the honour and the ceremony will happen on August 29, 2020, and will be conducted virtually. No sooner the news came in, Rohit Sharma fans were quite excited about the same and they started cheering for him. So much, that Rohit Sharma became the top trend on social media as the fans kept on pouring tweets about the same. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra And Mariyappan Thangavelu Recommended For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020.

The netizens in their tweets hailed the Hitman and a few of them even threw in some stats which scream out the reasons for him winning the honour. The happy fans congratulated the Hitman for the honour. Along with Sharma, four other athletes Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra And Mariappan Thangavelu have also been recommended for the honour. Check out the tweets below:

Congratulations to our nations pride National Sports Awards Committee recommendations for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: ‣ Cricketer @ImRo45 ‣ Wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh ‣ Table tennis player @manikabatra_TT ‣ Paralympic gold-medallist @MariappanThangavelu — Rahul Ranawat (@Rahullranawat) August 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma and 3more athletic recommended for Rajiv Gandhi KhelRatna award 2020. congratulations @ImRo45 . — निमीष शंकर झा (@shankar_nimish) August 18, 2020

Last year, in 2019 Sharma score 1,490 runs from 27 innings. The 32-year-old Rohit Sharma, who amassed 648 runs from nine matches. However, he fell 25 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest number of runs in a single World Cup.

