Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Hitaashee Bakshi survived a late charge from Pranavi Urs to emerge champion in the 11th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, here on Friday.

Hitaashee recovered from a double bogey on the Par-5 seventh hole on the front nine, to card an even par 72 in the final round.

This was Hitaashee's third win of the season, having won the third and sixth legs of the Tour.

The victory took her earnings to Rs 8,15,000 and she is now in second place with Seher Atwal (Rs.7,50,000) in third place.

While Hitaashee claimed the top spot, Pranavi finished second.

Sneha Singh, lying one shot adrift, had a rough day with a double bogey and three bogeys against three birdies for a 74 that saw her slip.

She still awaits her maiden trophy as a professional, even though she has emerged triumphant as an amateur.

It was expectedly a close battle between the three players in the lead group of Hitaashee, Sneha and Pranavi.

Hitaashee extended her lead on the very first hole with a birdie as Pranavi parred and Sneha bogeyed.

On the next hole, Sneha got back the shot, but Hitaashee dropped a shot and Pranavi parred yet again in a steady manner and the trio was exactly where they had started and stayed so for the next two holes with pars from all three.

As Pranavi and Sneha birdied the fifth, Hitaashee birdied the sixth and the tussle continued.

Then came the setback for Hitaashee who double bogeyed the Par-5 seventh and Sneha did the same as Pranavi safely parred the hole.

Hitaashee played the back nine without a blemish and one birdie and that carried the day for her as Pranavi did have three birdies, but she also dropped two shots on the back nine.

Nayanika Sanga, who landed an eagle two on Par-4 ninth shot even par 72 and at 3-under 213 for 54 holes, finished fourth, while amateur Keerthana R Nair shot 73, including a double bogey on Par-5 seventh, which on the final day proved a big trouble spot for many golfers.

Keerthana was fifth and the best amateur.

Khushi Khanijau (72) ended sole sixth, while another amateur Heena Kang (75) was seventh at 2-over 218.

Shweta Mansingh (73) and Seher Atwal (75) were tied for eighth place at 4-over 220, while amateur Vidhatri Urs (77) ensured the presence of three amateurs in the Top-10. She was 5-over 221. PTI

