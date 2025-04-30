New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday extended their heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Kohli and Manoj Bhore on their appointment as Associate Vice Presidents and Lalrinfela on his appointment as Associate Joint Secretary during the 112th Executive Board meeting held on April 29 in Kerala.

The Executive Board meeting also saw key administrative changes aimed at further strengthening the governance structure of Hockey India.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 49.

Additionally, Cdr RK Srivastava was promoted to Director General from his previous role as Executive Director.

Speaking on the appointments, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We are pleased to welcome Nitin Kohli, Manoj Bhore to their new roles as Associate Vice Presidents and Lalrinfela on his appointment as Associate Joint Secretary. Their vast experience and commitment to the development of Indian hockey will be instrumental in our efforts to enhance the sport at all levels."

Also Read | PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online for Free in India: How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Telecast on TV?.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, "The appointments made during the Executive Board meeting reflect our continued focus on administrative excellence and long-term vision. We are confident that Mr. Kohli, Mr. Bhore and Mr. Lalrinfela will make valuable contributions to Indian hockey, and we congratulate Cdr. R.K. Srivastava on his well-deserved promotion." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)