Mumbai, March 17: The Indian Men's Hockey Team has returned to the National Coaching Camp here in SAI, Bengaluru on Monday after a jubilant Hockey India Annual Awards held on Saturday in New Delhi. Hockey India has called up 36 players for the camp which concludes on March 28. Arshdeep Singh Opens Up on Senior Debut Experience Following Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award 2025 Nomination.





In their recent outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) 2024-25, the Indian team impressed with five wins out of the eight matches they played at home to begin their Pro League campaign for the year. They are currently placed third in the points table with 15 points, only behind England and Belgium who occupy the first and second place respectively with 16 points each. International Women’s Day 2025: Salima Tete, Deepika Kumari, Lalremsiami Hmarzote Share Inspiring Hockey Journeys.

Speaking about the camp, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said as quoted by a Hockey India press release, "It has been a busy season for the players with back-to-back events and high-quality matches. During this camp, our focus will be more on fitness and conditioning apart from introspecting on the recent performances and where we stand in terms of key focus areas. Our efforts now will be towards building up for the matches in the next phase of Pro League in Europe and I will also be interested in seeing how some of the fresh talents live up to the billing."

Core Probable Group

Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Pawan

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders:

5. Jarmanpreet Singh

6. Amit Rohidas

7. Sumit

8. Sanjay

9. Jugraj Singh

10. Amandeep Lakra

11. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

12. Varun Kumar

13. Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders:

14. Rajkumar Pal

15. Shamsher Singh

16. Manpreet Singh

17. Hardik Singh

18. Vivek Sagar Prasad

19. Nilakanta Sharma

20. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

21. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

22. Vishnukant Singh

23. Rajinder Singh

24. Poovanna CB

Forwards:

25. Abhishek

26. Sukhjeet Singh

27. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Angad Bir Singh

30. Aditya Arjun Lalage

31. Boby Singh Dhami

32. Sudeep Chirmako

33. Selvam Karthi

34. Shilanand Lakra

35. Dilpreet Singh

36. Uttam Singh.

