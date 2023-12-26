Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) A core group of 34 players will take part in a senior women's hockey coaching camp starting here on Thursday, aiming to bolster preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi and the Hockey5s World Cup.

The Indian players will be joining the camp after a short break from the trip to Spain after playing against Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the hosts in the 5 Nations Tournament.

The Olympic Qualifiers are set to be played in Ranchi from January 13-19 in which India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and the United States of America.

The Pool A consists of Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic.

India had produced a dominating performance in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and will be returning to their happy hunting ground hoping to continue with their momentum.

"The 5 Nations Tournament served as a good litmus test ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers. We identified areas for improvement, and we will use this festive period to dot all the i's and cross the t's," said Janneke Schopman.

"The squad is eager to return to Ranchi after their triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy. With the little time left, we will focus on refining our game to ensure we are in the best position — physically, tactically, and mentally — to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Team India will then proceed to Muscat, Oman, wherein they will take part in the Hockey5s World Cup from January 24-27.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.

