Sports News | Hockey India, Tamil Nadu Govt Sign MoU to Host FIH Men's Junior World Cup

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Hockey India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to co-host the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10 this year.

The official logo of the tournament was also unveiled during the announcement event here.

In a historic first, the 2025 edition will feature 24 teams from across the world, making it the most inclusive and competitive edition of the event till date.

The deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "This is a proud moment not just for our state, but for the entire country. Hosting such a prestigious international tournament reflects our commitment to supporting and developing sport at all levels.

"Chennai and Madurai are cities that embody both tradition and progress, and we are confident they will provide a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and fans from around the world. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this tournament is organised with the highest standards of excellence."

HI president Dilip Tirkey said, "The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 is a crucial event in the international hockey calendar — a breeding ground for future legends of the sport. We are extremely pleased to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this edition."

