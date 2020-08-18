New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Hockey India executive board has announced its immediate support to 61 athletes across the senior and junior men and women core probables who are not currently employed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes not holding employment face constraints that impact their ability of being able to return to sporting activities. The intention is to provide financial assistance so that they can resume sporting activities.

Sixty-one athletes will be receiving financial assistance from Hockey India, this includes 30 Junior Women, 26 Junior Men, 4 Senior Women, and 1 Senior Men core probable.

"The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don't have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult," said Hockey India Officiating President, Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam.

"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," he added. (ANI)

