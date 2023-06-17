Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 (Saturday) of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1 in Pool F. Navin Kerketta (3', 6') scored a brace and gave a solid start to Hockey Jharkhand. Abhishek Tigga (18'), Atish Dodrai (23'), Deepak Soreng (24'), Sukhnath Guria (49'), Shet Topno (53') and Flabius Tirkey (55') scored one goal each to affirm the necessary lead against their opponents. In reply, Anand Y (15') scored a consolation goal for his side, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the second match of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Pravin Kumar (17', 23', 52') scored a hat-trick for Le Puducherry Hockey. Keerthivasan (32') and Captain V Vimal (34') also scored one goal each to maintain the acquired lead. On the other side, Nishit Chandreshekar Hegde (28') and Sandesh Shivaji Honakhande (55') scored one goal each for Goans Hockey.

In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab faced off against Delhi Hockey in a Pool G match. Arshdeep Singh (47', 53') scored a brace for Hockey Punjab, while Captain Jaswinder Singh (28'), Dilraj Singh (41'), Manmeet Singh (42'), and Sukhwinder Singh (50') scored a goal each to help Hockey Punjab pick a 6-2 win. Yogember Rawat (26') and Pankaj (59') scored the goals for Delhi Hockey.

Later today, Assam Hockey will face off against Hockey Mizoram in a Pool G contest, Hockey Bihar will take on Hockey Maharashtra in Pool H, and Telangana Hockey will take on Hockey Bengal in a Pool H match.

Also on Friday, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 10-0 in Pool D. Akash Soreng (3', 19', 36') scored a hat-trick whereas Ritik Kujur (46', 60') scored a brace for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Silheiba Lisham (4'), Deepak Minz (22'), Arbin Toppo (26'), Paulus Lakra (48') and Anmol Ekka (57') also scored one goal each to help their side secure a win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the other match, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 19-0 in Pool D. Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (4', 10', 17', 51', 57') stood out to be the top goal scorer. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26, 52'), Talem Priyobarta (22', 29') and Captain Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (32', 56') scored a brace for their side. Thokchom Kingson Singh (27'), Telem Deynick Singh (28'), Harish Singh Leitanthem (35'), Ricky Tonjam (38'), Uttam Singh (43'), Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (49'), Moirangthem Sushanta Singh (53') and Lisham Max Singh (59') also scored one goal each to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat.

In the last match on Friday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 1-0 in Pool E. Nakul Malnad (33') scored for Hockey Karnataka to register another win in the tournament. (ANI)

