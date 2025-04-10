Jhansi, Apr 10 (PTI) Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Punjab 3-2, while Hockey Karnataka overcame Le Puducherry Hockey by an identical margin in Division A to enter the quarterfinals of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Thursday.

Captain Yousuf Affan (4') scored the first goal for Madhya Pradesh followed by Mohit Karma (18') and Saddam Ahmed (45') as the team looked to make it a one-sided contest.

But Hockey Punjab gave a tough fight in the last quarter with Araijeet Singh Hundal (54') and Gursahibjit Singh (56') on target. With this win Hockey Madhya Pradesh maintained its top position in Pool A, securing a berth in the quarterfinals.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2 in another Division A match.

Captain Mohammed Raheel opened the scoring with a 12th minute goal. Le Puducherry's T Arun Kumar (27') and P Mahendran (37') then turned the game upside down by the end of the third quarter.

But Sheshe Gowda Bm (58', 60') first equalised two minutes before the final whistle and then finished the game in style with another goal, securing victory for Hockey Karnataka.

