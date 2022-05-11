Buriram (Thailand), May 11 (ANI): Exhibiting true racing passion and making India proud on international soil, Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan has set a new record by securing a podium finish at Thailand Talent Cup 2022 round two. It is for the first time ever in the history of Honda Racing India that an Indian rider has achieved this triumph.

Showcasing his riding skills at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram (Thailand) last weekend, the 15-year-old from Pune meticulously manoeuvred his way in race two of the round to reach at top five after his 12th position start on the grid. Giving a tough fight to the competition even under wet conditions, Sarthak boldly took on the finest of Asian riders, finishing the race at third place with just 0.583 seconds behind the race leader, according to a release.

Also Read | RR vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Clinical Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Guide Delhi Capitals to Comprehensive Victory.

Sarthak's teammate Kavin Quintal (16-year-old) too showed the might of confident young Indian rider in the race. Starting 15th on the grid of 16 riders, the Chennai boy made a good start and overtook five riders in lap one itself. From there till the end of race two, Kavin persevered through the stiff competition and closed at ninth position with total time of 29:50.642.

Sharing an overview on performance by Indian riders in round two, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer -Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "We are extremely happy with the results of our riders in Round two."

Also Read | Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian Men's and Women's Teams Lose Final Group Tie.

The Honda Racing India team entered the second round of Thailand Talent Cup 2022 with a total of 13 points. After securing 12th and 15th place on the grid in the qualifying race of round two, Sarthak Chavan and Kavin Quintal showed aggression in race one and climbed up to finish at 9th and 13th position respectively. With this, Sarthak added six points and Kavin four points to his kitty.

Continuing to display the power of young India, the duo of Indian riders finished the race two in Top 10 (Sarthak at third and Kavin at ninth), thus adding 32 points for the team. With the end of round two of Thailand Talent Cup 2022, Sarthak Chavan now holds total of 35 points while his teammate Kavin Quintal has 10 points in his kitty.

"I am very happy with my performance in this round as I was able to give my maximum on the track. With learnings from the last round and training with my mentors, I achieved third place on the podium. This win has boosted my confidence and I will continue to fight hard to bring more laurels for the country," said Chavan.

"This round was all about learnings for me. The competition is very tough here. Personally, I am humbled with my performance in this round as I was able to earn points for the team. My aim is to improve my race craft and further better my results in upcoming rounds," said Quintal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)