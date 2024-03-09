Busto Arsizio (Italy), Mar 9 (PTI) World Championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin made a disappointing return to competitive boxing after an injury lay-off, losing 0-4 to Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the men's 57kg clash at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here.

Hussamuddin, had earlier received a first-round bye.

Competing for the first time since the 2023 World Championships quarterfinals when he injured his left knee, Hussamudin took some time to settle in which allowed his opponent Birmingham CWG champion to take a lead with his technical prowess.

The youngster used speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0.

The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was handed a one-point deduction for dropping his head.

The 22-year-old Gallagher just kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

India fielded nine boxers in the competition of which only Nishant Dev (71kg) remains in the fray to seal a quota. He will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

