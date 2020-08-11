Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Hyderabad FC on Tuesday unveiled its new logo which will be used in all forms of communication.

"It's a start of the new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things," Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said in an official statement.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 11: KKR Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Will Miss Playing at Eden Gardens.

"It's an exciting new redesign for the HFC brand. In Hyderabad, football has always been our sport, so we're proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern Hyderabad," he added.

Hyderabad FC is coached by Albert Roca and the side will be having the services of experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul this season.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players' Update: KKR Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Will Miss Playing at Home Ground, Says 'Attachment with Eden Gardens is Special' (Watch Video).

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has played 85 matches in his ISL career so far and as a result, he brings perfect dose of experience to the Hyderabad lineup.

Paul was a member of the Indian side which won the 2015 SAFF Championship.

He was also named as the AIFF Player of the Year in 2009. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)