New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that before facing a ball he analyses every minute thing about the bowler.

The right-handed batsman was speaking to Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when the skipper was asked about his one ball routine or how he gets ready to face the next ball.

Kohli, who has 70 centuries across all formats, said that before facing the ball he checks how the bowler is holding the ball, his wrist position, or recalls the body language of a bowler when he had bowled a certain kind of delivery.

"I analyse everything about the bowler. If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or something was different with his wrist. Is he holding the ball in a different way? I have done that many times," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"And that's a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. Also for that, you need to be aware of what might he bring. When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about 'out nhi hona'. But when you are ready the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what best in front of me to come on top in this situation," he added.

Indian skipper Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt.

In 86 Test matches, he had 7,240 runs studded with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 248 ODIs, he has amassed 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19. (ANI)

