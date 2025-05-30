Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) South African batting great AB de Villiers is backing "ultimate team man" Virat Kohli to play a big hand in the IPL final and lead a multi-dimensional Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit to its maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league.

Chasing a paltry 102, RCB crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the first qualifier here on Thursday to storm into the final of the 2025 edition of the league.

One of their biggest performers this season, Kohli (12) missed out with the bat in the one-sided game, but his former RCB teammate De Villiers is confident the Indian superstar would fire in the title clash in Ahmedabad on June 3.

"The first time I saw him on the screen for PBKS vs RCB game, was when he got out of the bus, and I just saw a lot of focus in that guy. That's the typical kind of body language we're so used to seeing.

"And what I love most about this is -- he didn't score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters," De Villiers told JioHotstar.

"The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to play a big hand in the final," the South African added.

RCB, who was one of the participating teams when the IPL began way back in 2008 with eight franchises, have never won the IPL title despite reaching the finals on three occasions in the past.

De Villiers shared his thoughts about RCB's journey and their potential to win the title this time.

"I think 2011 was a really good chance to win the title. Everyone talks about the 2016 season, but let's forget about the past. Where are RCB now? In another final -- 2025. It's closer than you think and smaller than you think.

"So hopefully those little moments will go in RCB's favour, come the 3rd of June. It was around the auction time when I felt like RCB really got the balance right this year. It's not a one-dimensional batting line-up, not a one-dimensional bowling line-up -- there are options.

"I just loved the look of that squad when I saw it come out. They found a way to gel together as a unit. As you can see, all the players individually chipped in at times, and that is a sign of a healthy environment," De Villiers said.

Having missed few games over last couple of weeks, pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood (3/21) marked his return with a brilliant exhibition of fast bowling, and RCB opener Phil Salt emphasised the importance of having the Australian in their ranks.

"Josh is such a key figure for us -- not just with his bowling, because we know it's world-class and what he does time and again -- but also as part of the bowling unit, that sort of calm head out there for everybody else to lean on. It's massive.

"And we've obviously got Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) as well doing the same job. So to have Josh back in the team and contributing to the bowling unit, making the observations he does, and then performing the way he did -- that's almost the cherry on top.

"So pleased that he's back fit again for us." Salt said.

