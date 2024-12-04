Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], December 4 (ANI): Churchill Brothers notched up their first win of the I-League 2024-25 season, a 3-1 victory against SC Bengaluru at the Bangalore Football Stadium, on Wednesday. Churchill Brothers led 2-1 at half-time.

With this result, the Red Machines have now moved to four points from three matches, while SC Bengaluru remain bottom of the pile, having lost all their games thus far. They are the only team yet to score a point in the ongoing I-League season so far.

Spaniard Jordan Lamela (12') gave the newly-promoted SC Bengaluru some hope early on, giving them the lead. However, the Churchill Brothers were quick to bounce back in the game.

Colombian Sebastian Gutierrez (25') equalized in the first half itself before Senegalese midfielder Pape Alassane Gassama (38') converted a penalty minutes before the half-time whistle.

Wayde Lekay (81') scored his third goal in as many matches, in the closing stages, to put the match beyond any doubt. The South African forward is now the joint-top scorer of the league with Inter Kashi's Moroccan striker Domingo Berlanga, who scored all his goals against Delhi FC on Sunday. (ANI)

